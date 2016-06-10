ANC and Cabinet stand behind Pravin Gordhan, says Zweli Mkhize

AFRICAN National Congress treasurer general Zweli Mkhize says Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has the support of the entire Cabinet and ANC, and issues that have arisen between him and the Hawks are "an irritation" about which the ANC can do little.

Speaking at The Gathering, a public discussion event hosted by online newspaper Daily Maverick in Midrand on Friday, Mkhize said the ANC could not interfere in conflicts between parts of the state.

"Pravin Gordhan comes from the same party (as President Jacob Zuma). We need to give him more support rather than continue to create a schism between them," he said, referring to the media, which has commented on the covert war between the two men.

"Some of the things that have come up like the (conflict over) SARS and (questions from) the Hawks is an irritation. These are intra-government problems that should be dealt with behind closed doors. It (happens) not because there is somebody somewhere with a plan (to harass him)."

Asked by panel host Ranjeni Munusamy why the ANC could not suggest to the Hawks that they should stop irritating the finance minister, Mkhize said it was a catch-22 situation in which the ANC was damned if it interfered and damned if it kept its distance.