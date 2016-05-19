No disclosure on whether Guptas are being investigated

THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) was forbidden by law from disclosing which individuals or entities were or were not under investigation, the centre’s director, Murray Michel, said on Wednesday.

This comes as the DA sought to confirm whether the FIC was probing the financial dealings of the Gupta family.

Michel added, however, that the centre was obliged to probe all reports of suspicious transactions submitted to it by accountable institutions.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament during the debate on amendments to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act "that the authorities will do what is required by the law without fear or favour".

Both Gordhan and Michel were responding to a call by DA finance spokesman David Maynier that the FIC investigate the financial dealings of the Gupta family and allegations that its members had taken money out of the country.

Such an investigation was all the more necessary, Maynier said, in light of a report that the Gupta family had constructed a R445m mansion in Dubai. The financial affairs of the family and their company, Oakbay Investments, have been under the spotlight after four major banks terminated the provision of banking services to it.

The National Assembly adopted the amendment bill, which is aimed at tightening the regulation of the financial sector to fight money laundering and the financing of terrorism. The amendments will strengthen the due diligence that financial institutions will have to exercise over their clients.

Treasury chief director of financial investments and savings Olano Makhubela said the Treasury had accepted recommendations of Parliament’s standing committee on finance that implementation of the amendments be phased in and that the Treasury issue guidelines.

Critics of the bill have argued that it would be difficult to exercise the required due diligence of prominent influential individuals in the absence of a list of who they are. The Treasury has agreed to draw up such a list.

Gordhan will set the threshold of a single transaction below which the more onerous due diligence obligations would not apply.

The financial services sector also criticised the bill for being overly prescriptive, saying that this undermined its own objective of introducing a risk-based approach to due diligence.

The amendments will require financial institutions to identify the owners of companies and entities transacting with them. They will also have to exercise greater oversight over the financial affairs of prominent influential persons.