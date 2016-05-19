THE EFF says that if its MPs are investigated for damage to property in Parliament‚ it will be clear that the police work only for "the ANC parliament".

Parliament announced on Thursday that a case of damage to property had been opened at the Cape Town police station after a glass entrance door to Parliament was shattered and furniture damaged. This followed a brawl in the National Assembly on Tuesday when President Jacob Zuma was in attendance.

In an earlier statement‚ Parliament said it wanted law enforcement agencies to identify "the perpetrators of the violence and to deal swiftly with any offenders who come to Parliament to cause mayhem".

In response‚ the EFF said it noted Parliament’s initiative to open a case.

"This will finally help us understand and realise if indeed there is equality before the law because the EFF has opened multiple cases against Parliament hooligans and nothing has ever been done‚" its spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

Ndlozi said last year that the parliamentary protection services members beat up EFF MPs to the extent that they left MP Reneilwe Mashabela with a broken jaw.

"Despite opening a case and submitting all medical certificates as evidence‚ not even a single police officer has ever called to follow up on her case."

TMG Digital