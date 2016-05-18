Parties unanimously support vote on budgets for Treasury and Statistics SA

THE Treasury, Health, Correctional Services and Statistics SA budget votes were the only departmental budget votes that were adopted unanimously by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The voting on the departmental budgets is the culmination of weeks of debates, with MPs having had the opportunity to comment on each of them before the votes.

To support their opposition to the budget votes of Parliament, the DA and other opposition MPs denounced a litany of government failures in the Presidency and the Departments of Communications; Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs; International Relations and Co-operation; Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; Public Enterprises; Public Service and Administration, and Public Works, among others.

Opposition MPs rejected the communications budget, saying the department had become a propaganda tool for government.

They opposed the budget of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation on the basis that 125 foreign missions were too costly to maintain and should be rationalised.

DA spokesman for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Kevin Mileham had to leave the house after refusing to withdraw a comment casting aspersions on minister Des van Rooyen.

Opposition parties also criticised the poor management and dysfunction in many municipalities.

Voting on further budget vote debates was scheduled to continue on Thursday.