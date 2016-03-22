Outa to challenge Sanral e-toll summonses

THE South African National Roads Agency’s (Sanral’s) decision to issue its first civil summonses against motorists who have persistently failed to pay their e-toll debts will provide the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) — previously known as the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance — with long-awaited grounds for a court action challenging the e-toll system.

The organisation’s previous attempts to have e-tolls declared illegal were rejected by the High Court in Pretoria and the Supreme Court of Appeal, but Outa chairman Wayne Duvenage said the high court judgment left open the possibility of a legal challenge if and when Sanral issued summonses.

He urged motorists not to pay their debts even in the face of possible fines amounting to R500 per gantry offence.

E-toll users owe Sanral about R5.9bn. Sanral spokesman Vusi Mona said: "The very fact that we are issuing summonses bears testimony to how seriously we view nonpayment. As things stand, we are able to meet our commitments, but if we are not going to collect the (e-toll) debts in the long term, we are going to be in trouble."

Sanral announced on Monday that sheriffs in different jurisdictions in Gauteng would issue the first civil summonses. Companies would also be targeted, but because of the higher amounts involved, their cases would be handled by the high court.

Mr Duvenage said civil summonses were underpinned by contracts and no individual motorist had signed a contract to pay e-tolls.

"Nobody owes Sanral a cent," he insisted. Companies might have signed contracts, but there had been so many billing errors that many had not been able to reconcile their billing accounts. Furthermore, e-toll equipment had not been certified. Mr Duvenage understood the high court’s judgment to mean that Sanral was free to continue e-tolling, but could face a collateral challenge when a motorist was summonsed for nonpayment.

The court, in deciding the lawfulness of the summons and debt would first have to decide on the lawfulness of e-tolling, he said.

"If one of our contributing members is summonsed, we will defend them. We have thousands of members, big businesses as well."

Project manager for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project Alex van Niekerk said the decision to issue summonses came at the end of an extensive period of communication between Sanral and vehicle owners who had neglected to pay outstanding debts.

"It is a natural conclusion to the process," said the Mr van Niekerk.

Sanral and the Electronic Toll Collection company that runs the e-tolls on behalf of the agency made it clear after the introduction of a discount on e-toll debt that debt collection against serial defaulters would begin shortly.

In November last year, Sanral announced a 60% discount of e-toll debt run up between December 2013 and August last year.

The discount is only valid until midnight on May 2.

"Sanral has a responsibility towards the country and the thousands of compliant vehicle owners who regularly pay their e-toll accounts to recover the outstanding debt from defaulters," Mr van Niekerk said.

"The global ratings agencies and the investment community are also looking towards Sanral and expect us to demonstrate our commitment to financial responsibility and high standards of corporate governance," he said.

Earlier this month, Sanral announced that toll fees on the inner Gauteng highways would be adjusted for inflation by 4.7% as from March 11, the first e-toll adjustment since the inception of the scheme in December 2013.