Hate speech bill set to be tabled

A BILL aimed at making hate speech a statutory offence should be tabled in Parliament by September, but the government could not legislate against prejudice and society would also be expected to lead campaigns against racism, President Jacob Zuma said on Monday.

The controversies surrounding Mr Zuma — including the alleged "state capture" by the Gupta family — appeared to matter little as he walked into Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to thunderous applause. More than 30,000 people filled the stadium shortly after midday‚ waiting for Mr Zuma to deliver the main address at the Human Rights Day rally. Monday’s annual commemoration of the events of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre was held under the theme of unity against racism.

In his address, Mr Zuma said high-profile incidents of racism this year had proven that institutionalised racism had not yet been fully reversed and there were still many who "yearn for the past".

The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill was expected to be tabled in Parliament in September, while a National Action Plan to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance had been drafted, he said.

Meanwhile, the burning issue of the Gupta family’s links with Mr Zuma overshadowed Human Rights Day events in Nelson Mandela Bay as politicians lashed out at what one described as "an act of treason".

Congress of the People president Mosiuoa Lekota accused President Zuma of committing treason by allowing "foreigners" to influence vital Cabinet decisions.

In Uitenhage, Economic Freedom Front deputy president Floyd Shivambu slammed the African National Congress leadership for not recalling Mr Zuma.

With Matthew Savides, Rochelle de Kock, Avuyile Mngxitama-Diko