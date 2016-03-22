THE Gupta family‚ accused by many to have "captured" the state‚ has issued a statement saying it will co-operate with the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) investigation into the issue.

The ANC resolved at its national executive council meeting at the weekend that it would investigate allegations that the Guptas had offered Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas the job of finance minister on condition that he do their bidding to ease deals that they could benefit from. Other officials and ANC members have made similar allegations‚ including former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ and former Government Communication and Information System boss Themba Maseko.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe invited all those who might have been approached by the Guptas to come forward so that his office could investigate the issue.

The Guptas said: "The Gupta family welcomes the decision of the ANC to investigate the alleged capture of the state by any business entities.

"We welcome this process which should ultimately allow the truth to be recognised and end this current trial by innuendo and slander. We will fully co-operate with the office of the secretary-general during the information gathering process.

"We reiterate our support for the country’s Constitution and the rule of law and believe state capture from any quarter should be condemned. We remain committed to the overall wellbeing of SA and all its citizens.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further until publication of the findings."

TMG Digital