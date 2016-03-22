Fears over Suzman foundation robbery

THE robbery of computer equipment from the Helen Suzman Foundation offices this weekend has raised fears of a campaign against the civil society organisation.

While it would not speculate about the motives behind the "orchestrated" robbery, the break-in came days after the foundation started high-profile court action against the elite police unit the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation — the Hawks.

The brazen theft of 11 computers, a printer and documents on Sunday was the second incident since it started the latest round of litigation against the Hawks last week. Foundation director Francis Antonie said on Monday there had been a forced entry into the building late last week.

Police were investigating and the motive was still unknown, he said.

On Sunday, two well-dressed men had arrived at the premises, and once they established that it was the foundation’s offices, drew a weapon and restrained a guard, Mr Antoinie said.

A woman with a notebook then directed the men towards the computers and printer that were taken, he said.

On Wednesday, the foundation and nongovernmental organisation Freedom Under Law, approached the High Court in Johannesburg seeking the suspension of Hawks head Gen Berning Ntlemeza.

They are seeking a review of the processes leading to Gen Ntlemeza’s appointment, saying they are concerned that his appointment ignored "damning judicial findings impugning his integrity, honesty and fitness and propriety to hold such office".

Gen Ntlemeza succeeded Anwa Dramat, who was suspended and then vacated the post amid an acrimonious fight with Police Minister Nathi Nhleko.

Freedom Under Law chairman Judge Johann Kriegler said last week that the court cases aimed to counter the erosion of the criminal justice system.

"That is why we have launched court case after court case to challenge the questionable appointment or continuation in office of persons in key positions‚" he said.

The foundation has a long history of litigation against the Hawks, dating back to its 2008 opposition to the act that allowed for the disbandment of the Directorate of Special Operations, known as the Scorpions, the Hawks predecessor. The South African Police Service could not be reached for comment.

