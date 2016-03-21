SA WILL host a second Africa Month later this year‚ as the country attempts to dispel ongoing xenophobic tensions.

"Xenophobia has no place in SA and will not be tolerated‚" President Jacob Zuma said during a Human Rights Day rally in Durban this afternoon.

"The country experienced horrific attacks on foreign nationals in parts of Durban and parts of Johannesburg. The majority of South Africans spoke out strongly against the attacks (and) reaffirmed our country’s support of human rights and dignity to all‚" he said.

At least seven people were killed after violence started in Isipingo‚ south of Durban‚ in early April last year‚ and spread to Johannesburg.

Last week‚ at least one person was killed in Katlehong‚ on Gauteng’s East Rand‚ after being caught up in a service delivery protest.

In order to deal with xenophobic tension, Africa Month will again be held this year‚ Mr Zuma said. In 2015‚ May was designated for this purpose.

"This will promote peace and friendship among South Africans and fellow Africans‚" said Mr Zuma.

Yearning for the past

He also lashed against those who “yearn for the past” and were not committed to a united SA.

Speaking to about 30,000 people at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Monday afternoon‚ Mr Zuma said: “This year we have chosen the theme, SA United Against Racism … due to the need to continue to work together to eliminate racism and its manifestations in our country.

“Earlier this year‚ our country experienced explosions of anger due to the racist utterances and writing which reminded us that the vestiges of white supremacy and racism still exist in some sections of society.”

He was referring to comments made by‚ among others‚ retired estate agent Penny Sparrow‚ who called black people “monkeys” on a social media post.

“It became clear that there are people who still yearn for the past‚ where black people were treated like second-class citizens. But we know that it is the minority of South Africans who harbour racism and racial discrimination. That is why we are united against racism‚” he said‚ moments after taking to the podium to thunderous applause.

Mr Zuma also referred to the Sharpeville Massacre of March 21 1960‚ where 69 people were killed during a march against pass laws. He described those who died as heroes.

“We will never forget incidents such as Sharpeville‚ which demonstrated the heroism of our people‚ who stood up for their rights‚” he said.

Mr Zuma said it was vital to know this part of the country’s history “unless we unwittingly repeat those mistakes”.

“Indeed‚ we have done a lot to build a nonracial society. However‚ the apartheid damage was too deep to be the business of overnight success. There is still a long way to go before we can say we have successfully reversed the impact of institutionalised racism in our country or to remove the prejudice to those who subscribed to the notion of white supremacy.

“We urge all South Africans to become part of this journey to a new society‚” he said.

TMG Digital