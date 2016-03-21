Robbery was highly orchestrated, says Helen Suzman Foundation

THE Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) said on Monday it had been subjected to a highly orchestrated armed robbery at its headquarters, just days after embarking on its latest set of litigation against the Hawks.

On Sunday afternoon 11 computers and a printer had been stolen in a co-ordinated robbery that immediately "raised eyebrows", foundation director Francis Antonie said. Police were investigating, and had conducted further investigations on Monday, and the motive was still unknown, he said.

On Friday the foundation approached the North Gauteng High Court seeking a suspension of Hawks head Maj-Gen Berning Ntlemeza.

The foundation is seeking a review of the processes leading to his appointment, concerned that his appointment had ignored "damning judicial findings impugning his integrity, honesty and fitness and propriety to hold such office".

Mr Antonie said the foundation was now without computers, which may cause delay and inconvenience, but it would continue to fulfil its mandate.

Two well-dressed men had arrived at the premises, and after establishing it was the foundation, had drawn a weapon and restrained a guard, Mr Antonie said.

A woman with a notebook then directed the men regarding which computers and which printer were to be taken, before leaving with three other individual in a white van, he said.

"It may be an armed robbery for equipment to be resold on the market. Alternatively, the computers along with the printer indicate access to networks of information somebody may want," Mr Antonie said.

"The thieves knew exactly what they were after. We obviously do not know who they were‚ but we have our deep suspicions."

The Democratic Alliance on Monday called for Parliament to be briefed on the "glaringly suspect" robbery.

"Its precision and orchestration seem to be well above the pay grade of run-of-the-mill criminal syndicates that underpin and propagate most property crime, especially in light of the relatively low value of the assets taken, namely computers and documents," DA spokesman for police Zakhele Mbhele said in a statement.

The police could not immediately be reached for comment.