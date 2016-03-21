Burglars knew what they wanted, Helen Suzman Foundation director says

A GROUP of armed robbers knew what they wanted and where to go when they broke into the Helen Suzman Foundation’s offices in Johannesburg, director Francis Antonie said on Monday.

"This was no ordinary robbery. The thieves knew exactly what they were after. We obviously do not know who they were, but we have our deep suspicions," he said.

The group held up an unarmed security guard at the entrance to the premises in Parktown on Sunday afternoon and made directly for the foundation.

"After forcing the guard to open the gate, the invaders drove their vehicle into the basement of the building, where they knew there was a lift to the second floor," said Mr Antonie.

"Other businesses in the building were left alone. Nothing else of value besides the computers was taken."

Mr Antonie referred to the foundation and Freedom Under Law’s latest litigation against the government, just two days before the robbery.

On Friday, the parties sought to interdict Hawks head Maj-Gen Berning Ntlemeza from exercising his powers, pending a review of the processes leading to his appointment.

"Gen Ntlemeza was appointed by President (Jacob) Zuma to the highest office within the Hawks, the country’s leading corruption and crime fighting unit, notwithstanding previously damning judicial findings impugning his integrity, honesty and fitness."

Mr Antonie said the robbery was an example of "illegality running riot".

"The Helen Suzman Foundation wants nothing more than a country which protects its citizens’ rights through the due process of law," he said.

"The Helen Suzman Foundation calls on all civil society organisations, the business community as well as the public at large to stand together and speak out loudly in defence of the ever-growing threat to the hard-won freedoms enshrined in our Constitution."

