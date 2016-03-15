Open debate on racism is necessary, Mbeki says

FORMER president Thabo Mbeki on Tuesday called for an open debate on racism in SA, as a partial response to an acknowledgement that nation building was failing.

SA was not making the required progress towards nation building, which would require fundamentally addressing the economic and social roots of racism, Mr Mbeki said during an address to the second of a two day South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) conference on racism in Johannesburg,

The chapter 9 institution is marking the 20th anniversary of its establishment, coming in a year when racial incidents dominate headlines.

SA should assess the success of programmes and policies aimed at reducing prejudice, racism and sexism, while urgently seeking new solutions, he said.

These could include changes to curricula in tertiary education, strengthening legislation that would allow the state to act against racism, and strengthening the SAHRC, Mr Mbeki said.

"It is obvious that the strenuous efforts our country has taken over two decades to eradicate the legacy of colonial and apartheid racism, and therefore material racism, have not succeeded as well and as fast as we and the majority of our population expected and hoped for," Mr Mbeki said.