McBride told to answer Hawks on Tuesday

SUSPENDED head of the police watchdog Robert McBride said on Monday the Hawks sent him a text message, indicating he is to be charged on Tuesday with fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Mr McBride is on suspension for allegedly tampering with an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report into the illegal rendition of Zimbabweans that found former head of the Hawks, Gen Anwa Dramat, was involved in sending the accused men home to Zimbabwe, where some of them were killed.

Rendition is the illegal kidnapping and transfer of prisoners from one country to another.

The Zimbabwean fugitives were arrested as illegal immigrants in SA. But, instead of being detained, they were driven to the Beitbridge border post and handed over to Zimbabwean authorities.

Mr McBride said late on Monday that Brig Nyameka Xaba had sent him an SMS, telling him that he and two investigators in the rendition matter, Matthew Sesoko and Innocent Khuba, were being investigated by the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (Cats) unit.

Mr McBride is accused of changing the rendition report so as to absolve Gen Dramat and former Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya of any involvement in the rendition. The revised report found them innocent of involvement in the rendition. They are also facing criminal charges on the issue.

Mr McBride said that there was always only one report on the rendition matter and he had signed off on it once some changes had been made because of late-breaking information. "I am not sure why the unit would investigate fraud — perhaps to add gravitas and sensation. I am being charged because I did my job. This is a misuse of power in the first degree. It is also possibly illegal. I received an SMS … that I should present myself without fail on Tuesday to process me.

"I will present myself at about noon, but I do not know what they are going to do. Arrest us, charge us or drag us off to court," said Mr McBride.

"There is no crime, there is no misdemeanour. We have been charged for doing our work and the fact that the (police) ministry is unhappy with the outcome of an investigation is the minister’s problem. It’s not our problem."

He said he was surprised at the intention to prosecute Gen Dramat and Gen Sibiya because there was no evidence against them. "It is not a matter of insufficient evidence, but of no evidence at all."

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said he could not confirm the SMS from Brig Xaba as he had not been briefed on the matter.

Mr McBride also took aim at Police Minister Nathi Nhleko, saying "if he says I tampered with the report, then he is a liar".

The high court set aside Mr McBride’s suspension in December, ruling that the police minister did not have the authority to suspend or dismiss the Ipid head. The high court order still has to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.