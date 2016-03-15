McBride to appear in court on Wednesday

SUSPENDED head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride, who is facing charges of fraud and obstruction of justice, was not formally charged on Tuesday but will appear in court on Wednesday.

The charges against Mr McBride relate to an Ipid report on the illegal rendition of five Zimbabwean fugitives who were arrested as illegal immigrants. Rendition is the illegal kidnapping and transfer of prisoners from one country to another.

The report found that former head of the Hawks General Anwa Dramat was involved in sending the accused men home to Zimbabwe, where some of them were killed.

Mr McBride is accused of tampering with the report so as to absolve Gen Dramat and former Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya of any involvement in the rendition.

In the last report on the renditions, Mr McBride found that neither Gen Dramat nor Mr Sibiya were guilty of any wrongdoing in the rendition, allegedly contradicting an earlier report in which Gen Dramat was found guilty.

On Tuesday, Mr McBride said he was "feeling good" as he strolled into the National Prosecuting Authority’s specialised commercial crimes unit offices.