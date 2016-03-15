National

McBride to appear in court on Wednesday

15 March 2016 - 22:11 Wyndham Hartley

SUSPENDED head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride, who is facing charges of fraud and obstruction of justice, was not formally charged on Tuesday but will appear in court on Wednesday.

The charges against Mr McBride relate to an Ipid report on the illegal rendition of five Zimbabwean fugitives who were arrested as illegal immigrants. Rendition is the illegal kidnapping and transfer of prisoners from one country to another.

The report found that former head of the Hawks General Anwa Dramat was involved in sending the accused men home to Zimbabwe, where some of them were killed.

Mr McBride is accused of tampering with the report so as to absolve Gen Dramat and former Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya of any involvement in the rendition.

In the last report on the renditions, Mr McBride found that neither Gen Dramat nor Mr Sibiya were guilty of any wrongdoing in the rendition, allegedly contradicting an earlier report in which Gen Dramat was found guilty.

On Tuesday, Mr McBride said he was "feeling good" as he strolled into the National Prosecuting Authority’s specialised commercial crimes unit offices.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ntlemeza seeks interdict against Mbalula to ...
National
2.
Wildlife petting industry under fire after ...
National
3.
Former Buffalo City top brass appear in court ...
National
4.
Mkongi accuses DA of ordering ‘palace upgrade’ of ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.