Inspector-general vote poses stern test for ANC whip

WEDNESDAY’S vote in Parliament for a new inspector-general of intelligence will be acting African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Doris Dlakude’s first litmus test. Ms Dlakude was thrust into the role after ANC veteran Stone Sizani’s shock resignation two weeks ago.

It will be up to her now to crack the whip and get all her party’s 249 MPs to toe the line for the vote, a task at which even the seasoned Mr Sizani failed.

The ANC insists that Cecil Burgess, who championed the so-called secrecy bill, is its man of choice, despite opposition objections. However, this is one of the few instances in which the governing party needs the help of its political opponents to make sure that its candidate gets over the line.

The ANC has expressed confidence that it will manage to obtain the two-thirds majority it needs for Mr Burgess to cross the most important hurdle to his appointment, but the divisions within the governing party’s own caucus may prove an even greater challenge.

Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence nominated Mr Burgess after Faith Radebe’s term ended in March last year. After two failed attempts to bring the vote to the National Assembly last year, the issue was allowed to lapse. Last week, Parliament voted to revive the matter.

In June last year, many ANC MPs gave the vote a miss. In November, the governing party tried again and failed to have the vote.

The Right2Know campaign has threatened to take legal action against Parliament if the crucial oversight vacancy is not filled.

ANC spokesman in Parliament Moloto Mothapo said the party remained confident it would get the required votes tomorrow.

However, the Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Congress of the People, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus, which have a collective 134 MPs, confirmed to Business Day that they would not support the vote.

They cite Mr Burgess’s track record including his stint as chairman of the ad hoc committee that rammed the Protection of State Information Bill through Parliament, as problematic.

The ANC will have to rely on the remaining 17 seats that are shared among smaller opposition parties including the United Democratic Movement, which has four seats.

Its leader, Bantu Holomisa, said his personal view was that an "urgent decision" should be taken.

Even if Ms Dlakude gets all ANC MPs, including ministers, into the House, the party has two vacancies and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been absent for some time, further complicating the vote.