Dispute over SARS ‘rogue unit’ clouds road show

THE fight between South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, and the axeing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene featured prominently in talks with investors last week.

Political questions were raised during the road show, according to business and labour leaders. "State capture" was a key topic of questions by investors, they said.

Mr Gordhan confirmed on Monday that he was asked about his tense relationship with Mr Moyane, saying President Jacob Zuma was dealing with the matter.

But he took a swipe at Mr Moyane, saying there was a misguided assumption Mr Moyane’s position was at the same level as a minister’s.

"You know, Moyane is not a minister, he is the equivalent of the head of an administration — there is no equality between Moyane and a minister," he said.

Last month, Mr Gordhan made public their row, characterising Mr Moyane as "defiant". He also revealed that the Hawks had sent him a list of 27 questions on the eve of his crucial budget speech. Allegations that a "rogue unit" was established at SARS in 2007, when Mr Gordhan was at its helm are behind the dispute.

The tipping point in the relationship between the two men, however, was Mr Moyane’s refusal to take Mr Gordhan’s instruction to halt a far-reaching overhaul of the SARS operating model.

Mr Gordhan said the replacement of Mr Nene with little-known parliamentary backbencher Desmond van Rooyen was not an issue "confined to the borders of SA".

"Anyone and everyone with an interest in SA observed what was happening and all they want is indications of stability, and we assured them as the Treasury that we are here to do a piece of work, and we will continue to do that piece of work as long as we can," he said.

During his four-day stint, Mr van Rooyen was accompanied by two advisers with ties to the Gupta family.

Mr Gordhan was also quizzed yesterday about reports that his deputy Mcebisi Jonas had been offered the finance minister job by the Gupta family.

Mr Gordhan would not be drawn on the matter, at first saying he would rather remain silent. When pushed for a response, he said he had "no personal knowledge" of it. "There is nothing I can tell you," he said.

On Sunday, Mr Gordhan issued a harsh statement accusing the Hawks of being akin to apartheid police in their "intimidation and harassment" after the Sunday Independent reported he had until Monday to respond to the questions the Hawks had sent him.

On Monday, Mr Gordhan said the newspaper reported the letter as if it were new. He had spent three hours with his lawyers looking for it and discovered that it was actually old correspondence.

"Interestingly, that’s the second letter that was leaked. Why leak these things? If you want to talk about them, have a press conference, put all the facts on the table and talk about it — you don’t have to leak to malign people," he said.

He would respond to the questions once the Hawks provided clarity over what legal authority they were using to conduct their investigation. "Once we have clarity, I will take legal advice and see what the right thing to do is; no one is above the law," he said.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed on Monday that the letter was from March 3, and also that the deadline it had stipulated — on Monday at 4pm — stood.