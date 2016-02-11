Prince goes before ANC disciplinary panel

CONTROVERSIAL Beaufort West mayor Truman Prince was scheduled to appear before a disciplinary committee on Wednesday and Thursday, becoming the fourth senior African National Congress (ANC) official in the Western Cape to face damning allegations in two months.

Mr Prince is accused of writing to construction firms, soliciting cash for the ANC in return for tenders. The mayor is also accused of assaulting a female traffic officer.

He should know his fate by the weekend, when disciplinary procedures are set to be finalised.

This is the latest case that could hurt the party’s image ahead of this year’s local government elections.

ANC provincial leader Marius Fransman was suspended pending the conclusion of a probe into allegations that he sexually assaulted a subordinate on their way to the delivery of the party’s annual January 8 statement. Suspended provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs has been charged with assaulting an ANC staff member. Last week, provincial executive committee member Andile Lili was arrested on contempt of court charges.

ANC Western Cape deputy leader Khaya Magaxa said yesterday the party’s Central Karoo regional executive committee was dealing with Mr Prince’s matter.

"The disciplinary process starts this evening and will go on until Thursday. The regional office-bearers will communicate the outcomes to the media."

Mr Magaxa said it was up to the regional structures to suspend Mr Prince. "That is the prerogative of the regional disciplinary committee. Mayors account to regional structures of the ANC, especially on small municipalities like Beaufort West. The comrades at that level will weigh their options."

Mr Prince could not be reached for comment yesterday, but he has reportedly said he would exhaust all legal options if found guilty.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) laid a charge of corruption against him last month after Western Cape Premier Helen Zille made public the letter he allegedly wrote.

DA Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille said yesterday the party welcomed the disciplinary inquiry, but called on the ANC to suspend Mr Prince immediately.

"It is critical that while a senior politician is the subject of a disciplinary, he must be immediately suspended pending the outcome. The mind boggles that the ANC is handling this matter with kid gloves," Ms de Lille said.