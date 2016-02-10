Up to Zuma to define his legacy in Sona speech, analyst says

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma will make his state of the nation address knowing that it is a defining moment for him — one that will make or break his legacy‚ says political analyst Somadoda Fikene.

Mr Fikene said it came at a time when Mr Zuma was vulnerable on many fronts, and all eyes would be him to see how he dealt with the aftermath of Nkandla and the fallout from the axing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ among other issues.

He would also most likely "avoid taking direct responsibility for the economic situation in the country, which is often something pointed in his direction especially after the firing of Mr Nene".

Asked what he thought Mr Zuma should include in his state of the nation address on Thursday‚ Mr Fikeni responded: "I do think the President should make the centrepiece and the dominant aspect of his speech the economy, and how the state and the country are going to address the range of economic problems that are facing our country expressing themselves in different forms.

"And the other one he has to deal with, though it may not be obvious, would be to restate some of the programmes and achievements under his administration, because the ruling party is facing the elections so it becomes unavoidable to speak to the issue of what the party has done under the circumstances.

"The more topical issue … is the issue of the fees must fall or the free education campaign at university‚ also because this is branded as the year of the youth‚ marking the 40th anniversary of the Soweto student rebellion in 1976," Mr Fikene said. "So he will be well advised to preempt (this), and also give a range of programmes the government is going to implement to deal with a crisis impacting on the youth unemployment‚ youth social ills and many other challenges."

Mr Fikene continued: "And of course … he cannot ignore the situation in the continent and the situation … globally, particularly in the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) countries and emerging markets, which are seemingly struggling at this stage economic terms. So those are some of the things I think he will be well advised to focus on.

"Of course it’s 60 years since the march of women on the Union Buildings —it would also be an opportune time to deal with the programmes facing women."

