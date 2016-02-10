The South African Human Rights Commission says it is finalising its report on its investigation into complaints lodged against Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini for alleged xenophobic remarks made at a moral regeneration event in Pongola‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ in March last year.

The king was quoted as saying at the event that foreigners must go back to where they came from.

In November 2015 the commission released its preliminary findings following the investigation. Parties to the complaint‚ including the king and 31 complainants, were afforded time until January 31 this year to provide their comments.

"The commission would like to announce that it has received submissions from the parties involved and is currently studying them. This preliminary report was an opportunity for the complainants and the respondent to make inputs and comment on the preliminary findings and recommendations of the commission‚ before the commission issues the final report.

"Once the commission has applied its mind to the submissions received‚ including both factual‚ legal and procedural aspects‚ this information will be used to finalise the report‚" the commission said on Wednesday.

A media statement will be issued after the report has been finalised and communicated to the affected parties‚ it said.

"The commission will therefore not be entertaining any requests for comments‚ interviews or discussions on this matter until the final report is released‚" it added.

