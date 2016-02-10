Guptas succeed in legal remedy to halt EFF threats

LAWYERS representing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) failed on Tuesday to convince the High Court in Pretoria that the threats against the influential Gupta family were just "political campaigning" and not an incitement to violence.

The Guptas and their businesses had rushed to court to apply for an order to interdict the EFF from threatening the company’s shareholders‚ staff and property.

The EFF’s lawyer, advocate Ishmael Semenya, argued that there was no evidence of threats except for the utterance made at a news briefing that he said was "part of election campaigning". The talk of driving the Guptas out of the country "was fair comment in a political landscape", he said, arguing that this was a valid campaign speech.

Mr Semenya said there was no proof that these threats of violence would be carried out. But advocate Nic Maritz, acting for the Guptas, pointed the court to a live news report showing EFF members shouting "shoot Zuma, shoot the Guptas" outside the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

"There is a reasonable apprehension that it will happen. The incitement is ongoing," he said.

The Gupta family approached the court on an urgent basis, following EFF leader Julius Malema’s statement last week that journalists working for the Guptas’ ANN7 news channel and The New Age newspaper would not be welcome to cover EFF events. At the same time, he called for the Guptas to be driven out of Gauteng and SA.

Oakbay Investments CEO Nazeem Howa and 12 others including Ajay‚ Atul and Rajesh Kumar Gupta — said in court papers that some of their business executives had received threatening calls on Monday. One had received calls in the early hours, between 2.30am and 3.50am.

Judge Johan Louw of the High Court in Pretoria granted the order barring Mr Malema and the EFF from inciting violence against the Gupta family.

The family has been under fire for its close relationship with President Jacob Zuma, with critics claiming that the relationship influences business dealings the family has with the state.

Speaking after the hearing, an unrepentant Mr Malema said the order would not stop him or his party from criticising the family. "We must respect the courts. But the courts can’t stop us from saying that we don’t love the Guptas. We don’t want their curry‚" he said.

Atul Gupta said his family employed 4,500 South Africans and reinvested all its business profits in the country. He said they had been in the country since 2003 and some of their children were born and raised in SA.

Moegsien Williams, editor-in-chief of The New Age, said: "Our employees have the right to go to work and do their jobs without the threat of violence. We welcome today’s ruling and hope the EFF will cease its threats and intimidation of our staff immediately."