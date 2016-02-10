THE year 2015 saw the highest number of farm attacks in 15 years‚ with 318 attacks recorded and 64 farmers and workers murdered‚ the civil rights organisation AfriForum and agricultural union TAU SA announced on Wednesday.

Although 64 murders were also committed in 2010‚ there has been a gradual increase in farm murders since 2011‚ in which 48 murders on farms were committed‚ the organisations said.

"In the 318 farm attacks in 2015‚ 570 farmers‚ their families‚ workers and guests fell victim. In 40 cases 65 farm workers were direct victims. Although various families with small children and babies were attacked‚ it seems that older people are targeted more often‚" the union said.

Ernst Roets‚ Deputy CEO of AfriForum‚ said that the statement by acting Police Commissioner Lt-Gen. Khomotso Phahlane that greater priority should be given to farm murders was welcomed and that the organisation would gladly co-operate with the police.

"The acknowledgement that something must be done to address the crisis does not mean that the problem has been solved‚ however. It eventually boils down to the figures at ground level — whether there will be a decrease in farm attacks in 2016.

"We can play a constructive role in this regard. In the meantime‚ we will continue our campaign to prioritise farm murders."

Henk van de Graaf‚ Assistant Head Manager at TAU SA‚ said that along with the drought‚ farm murders was another major problem that farmers had to contend with. He said the safety of farmers need to be looked at from an holistic perspective for the sake of food security.

TMG Digital