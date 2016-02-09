Public protector must not be second guessed, Zuma’s lawyer says

THE public protector cannot be second guessed and President Jacob Zuma places "no reliance" on Police Minister Nathi Nhleko’s report into Nkandla, Mr Zuma’s counsel, advocate Jeremy Gauntlett SC, told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Mr Gauntlett did not divert much from the settlement proposal Mr Zuma made last week in a bid to "bring finality" to the Nkandla matter, in court on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke asked Mr Gauntlett what the court should do about Mr Nhleko’s report and the report on Nkandla by Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Mr Gauntlett replied and described the reports as "heat and dust".

Justice Moseneke persisted: "Do they have legal significance?"

Mr Gauntlett then referred to an earlier comment by Justice Edwin Cameron saying ministers could not be stopped from further investigations, but he added that this could not "trench on the public protector’s report".

Justice Moseneke then asked whether anyone could second guess the public protector.

Mr Gauntlett then replied: "Certainly not."

Mr Gauntlett represented Mr Zuma in the case brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters and others to compel Mr Zuma to comply with the public protector’s report on Nkandla and "pay back the money" he and his family benefited from.

Counsel for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), advocate Wim Trengove SC, told the court earlier Tuesday that Mr Zuma’s defiance of the public protector’s report on the Nkandla matter was a violation of his duties under the Constitution, the Constitutional Court.

Mr Zuma had violated his ethical duties in order to "protect his ill-gotten gains" and had "used his position to enrich himself", he said.

Mr Trengove clarified the findings made by Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, the status of her findings and, by midmorning, Mr Zuma’s response to her findings.

He said all organs of state had to assist the public protector to "ensure her dignity and her effectiveness".

He submitted that Mr Zuma had "flagrantly violated" this duty by defying the public protector.

"All of us are bound by the Constitution and have to obey but there is a singular, heightened duty on the president … the president must uphold, defend and respect the Constitution," Mr Trengove said.