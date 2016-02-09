No special security for Parliament but threats are taken seriously

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete said on Tuesday that despite a number of threats of disruption during the state of the nation address, there were no "extraordinary" security measures being put in place for President Jacob Zuma’s speech on Thursday night.

However, she said this did not mean that the threats were being ignored. "There were threats last year and they were all taken into account". She said the same would happen again this year because every year they had these discussions. She said the management of Parliament always met the security agencies in the run-up to an event of the importance of the state of the nation address.

Ms Mbete said that last year there were no special rules that applied to disruptions of a joint sitting of Parliament, but that "this year we have rules and we will apply these rules as the need arises".

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has given notice that Mr Zuma would not be allowed to speak unless he first explained to the house why he fired former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

There is also concern about a number of groupings holding protest marches ahead of the speech and an African National Congress (ANC) Youth League promise that they would take the law into their own hands should the EFF disrupt the address.

Ms Mbete said the City of Cape Town’s management had, when granting permission for the marches, specified routes and times that had to be observed while they exercised their democratic rights.

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen said the DA noted with concern recent rumours and even threats regarding planned disturbances, and possibly violence, at this year’s address.

"While these threats make amusing headlines, the family feud between the ANC and EFF continues to pull focus from crucial issues such as the 8.3-million people who are currently jobless in SA, and hinders Parliament’s role as the apex of our democracy’s mechanisms of accountability.

"Sona (the state of the nation address) is a crucial event on the South African political calendar, meant to provide Parliament and the people of SA an opportunity to hold the President accountable for his plans (and) policies, and their implementation," Mr Steenhuisen said.

"Considering the numerous social and economic crises crippling our country’s growth, the President must be held accountable for the true state of nation, and the DA will not be party to any disruptions that will rob South Africans of this opportunity," he added.