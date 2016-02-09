Four apartheid cops charged with murder of operative

MORE than 30 years after a young Umkhonto weSizwe operative, Nokuthula Simelane, was kidnapped and murdered, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to charge four members of the apartheid-era Soweto Special Branch for her murder.

Other than the 2007 plea bargain agreements with Adriaan Vlok and four co-accused, the prosecutions will be the first for apartheid crimes since a 2005 policy — later declared unconstitutional — put in place a special set of criteria to determine whether to prosecute.

Willem Coetzee, Msebenzi Radebe, Anton Pretorius and Frederick Mong will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on February 26.

Ms Simelane, just 23 at the time, was abducted in 1983 and taken to a Northam farm and tortured for five weeks. Her body has never been found.

The NPA said three of the four accused had applied for amnesty at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for her kidnapping, but not for her murder.

They were refused amnesty for her torture.

It was Ms Simelane’s sister, Thembisile Nkadimeng, and the widows of the Cradock Four who challenged the 2005 prosecution policy, which made special provision for crimes committed as a result of "conflicts of the past".

Although it was declared unconstitutional — an unlawful second bite at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process — in 2008, prosecutions did not follow.

Ms Nkadimeng and her family returned to court last year to force the NPA, which has had Ms Simelane’s docket for nearly 14 years, to make a decision.