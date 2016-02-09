EFF says it will continue bid to have Zuma impeached

JULIUS Malema has promised that his party will not relent on its fight to have South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma impeached, even if it means going back to the Constitutional Court.

Mr Malema was speaking outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Beyond the barbed wires outside the court members of his party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chanted for President Jacob Zuma to pay back the money.

"Once this court makes the announcement that Zuma has violated the Constitution that’s the end of it. If the ANC (the ruling African National Congress) doesn’t want to remove him we’ll go and impeach him in parliament and if they use their majority to protect him, we’re back here for the Constitutional Court," said Mr Malema.

The EFF together with the Democratic Alliance, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and Corruption Watch had gone to the Constitutional Court to hear what the scope of the public protector’s powers is, as well as what the way forward is regarding Mr Zuma paying back the money which was spent to upgrade his Nkandla homestead.

Mr Malema said Mr Zuma should pay back R155m, as estimated by the Special Investigating Unit, of the R246m spent on his homestead.

He also said the EFF was "working on a plan to put the Guptas in a compromised position, so that the president himself denounces them".

The Gupta family, which has close ties to the president, brought an urgent application at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"They said that the EFF incited violence against them, their journalists and their workers," Mr Malema said. "We have made it very clear to the lawyers that they must immediately appeal that judgement … there is nothing we said in our statement which incited violence against the Guptas, their companies and anyone who works for them."

The family approached the court after Mr Malema last week said that journalists who worked for the Gupta- owned ANN7 television network and The New Age newspaper were banned from covering EFF events. He added that the party could not guarantee their safety if they defied the ban.

