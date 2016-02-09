Call for public role in choosing protector

PUBLIC Protector Thuli Madonsela is due to vacate her office later this year and moves are afoot to mobilise the public to make sure she is succeeded by a trailblazer.

On the eve of Ms Madonsela facing down President Jacob Zuma in the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) and Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) Constitutional Court cases to have the head of state pay back a reasonable amount of the nonsecurity upgrades accruing to his home’s R246m facelift, Corruption Watch started a public mobilisation campaign yesterday to find a suitable replacement.

In three months’ time, the call for nominations is expected to go out to the public.

Corruption Watch has joined the EFF’s case as a friend of the court and also wants clarity on the public protector’s powers, as well as for it to pronounce on how far-reaching her remedial action and recommendations extend.

Kevin Malunga, Ms Madonsela’s deputy, can apply for the job if he wants to and stands a good chance of getting it because he is familiar with the inner workings of the office, says DA spokeswoman on justice Glynnis Breytenbach.

Ms Madonsela succeeded Lawrence Mushwana (2002-2009), who left the office under a cloud. Mr Mushwana, now chairman of the South African Human Rights Commission, was preceded by Selby Baqwa (1995-2002), SA’s first public protector.

It will be Mr Zuma who has the final say on who succeeds Ms Madonsela, whose seven years in office ends in October.

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis said the public could play a key role in nominating a suitable candidate.

This is what the nongovernmental organisation’s Bua Mzansi (Speak Mzansi) campaign is centred on.

"We hope that this campaign will generate a public debate on the most effective and democratic method of appointing the leaders of all Chapter Nine institutions and other key posts that require independence," said Mr Lewis.

When Parliament makes the call for applications in April or thereabouts, Corruption Watch will inform the public about the prospective candidates.

The organisation will ask citizens to submit questions for those who line up for the job.

Nominees will be shortlisted and subjected to public interviews, after which MPs will vote in the National Assembly on a recommended candidate, who must get 60% of parliamentarians’ votes.

Mr Zuma will then make an appointment based on who MPs have voted for.

Since taking up office, Ms Madonsela has written a series of memorable reports on public sector corruption, but the one that has proven a bugbear is Secure in Comfort, released in 2014, on the ballooning costs of upgrades undertaken at the president’s home.

It is this report that has seen her attacked, and even labelled a foreign spy, which has crystallised the importance of her office.

It is on the basis of the defiance of the recommendations contained therein that the highest court in the country will have to pronounce on her office’s powers.

Political analyst Daniel Silke urged citizens to participate in the nomination process, adding: "She’s had an effective (term) and her office has become more important as SA’s democracy has matured."

Ms Madonsela has contended with more challenges compared to her predecessors, he adds.

"As leadership has become more controversial, she has had to deal with more complex issues that her predecessors did not have to deal with. It is a reflection of the deterioration of public accountability in SA," he said.

The EFF agreed with Mr Silke’s assessment and said it hoped whoever succeeded Ms Madonsela would do the job with the same level of vigour and momentum.

Ms Breytenbach commended Corruption Watch’s public awareness initiative and said the protector’s office was a key instrument in SA’s constitutional democracy.

Corruption Watch will use social media and other online tools to generate momentum for the campaign and use these as a platform for South Africans to nominate and engage with candidates.