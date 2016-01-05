Limpopo council ‘is not fighting corruption’

THE Maruleng municipality in Limpopo has been accused of failing to discipline officials who were allegedly involved in corruption during the construction of bridges in the area.

According to a confidential investigative report by a law firm released late last year, funds were paid out from the municipality to a private company for a bridge that was not built.

The amount spent on this project was not revealed in the report compiled by Mohlaba & Moshoana Incorporated attorneys.

The probe was for possible wrongdoing by municipal manager Refilwe Ramothwala, who has since been suspended.

Last year, violent protests broke out in the area after the council suspended Mr Ramothwala, resulting in road blockades and the disruption of schools.

Now, community leaders are up in arms against the municipality for failing to investigate possible involvement of other officials as the report had recommended.

Community leader Sodi Magomane said the council had failed to investigate possible wrongdoing on the part of the other officials mentioned in the report.

"The municipality is undermining the findings of that report.

"As a concerned community, we feel that our municipality has been reduced to a milking cow. There are looting tendencies in that municipality," Magomane said.

He said the document was leaked to him by officials who were fed up with corruption.

The community was planning a march for January 23 to demand that mayor Pule Mafologele step down. "We will be requesting for the immediate removal of (the) mayor. He is the one keeping quiet while these injustices continue," Magomane said.

The investigation was commissioned by the council and conducted by the law firm between August and September last year.

The report reflects that a contractor was paid to do work on the Maruleng low-level bridges project, which was never completed.

According to the report, the municipal public accounts committee discovered that the bridges were either incomplete or too small, while another bridge could not be found.

When contacted for comment on Monday, municipality spokesman John Seokoma said he was on leave, while Mafologele’s phone remained on voice-mail.

Acting municipal manager Khensani Sithole said all questions regarding the report should be directed to the mayor.

Community member Matome Makwela said they wanted more transparency about the management of tenders.

"There is a lot of corruption. We want to know how the tenders are being managed.

"The same people are getting tenders and only a few are benefiting," Makwela said.