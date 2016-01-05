Four in custody after knobkierie attack

FOUR suspects linked to the ongoing fight over proposed sand mining rights at Xolobeni on the Wild Coast have been remanded in custody following their appearance in the Mbizana Magistrate’s Court.

The four were apprehended by police last week following violence on December 29, when three people were seriously injured.

The victims were reportedly part of a group of five people who were leaving a mass meeting in Mdatya village when they were accosted by 10 men wielding knobkieries and bush knives.

One of the assailants allegedly pulled out a gun.

Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) deputy chairman Mzamo Dlamini said two of the group had escaped serious harm while the other three were assaulted.

Mr Dlamini said the mass meeting had been held to discuss recent attacks on their headwoman, Cynthia Duduzile Baleni.

The committee is opposed to mining in Xolobeni while another faction is in favour of it. The rival groups have been at each other’s throats for nearly two decades over the proposal to mine the titanium-rich red sand dunes in the area.

Australian-based mining company Mineral Commodity Limited, through its South African subsidiary Transworld Energy and Minerals, wants to mine a 22km stretch of titanium-rich sand dunes along Kwanyana Beach in the Mgungundlovu administrative area of Xolobeni.

The project is reportedly being advocated by the Xolobeni Empowerment Company and those in favour of the mining say it will create much-needed jobs in the area.

However, the ACC has vehemently opposed the initiative arguing that chemicals used during the mining process would contaminate crops, grazing fields, estuaries and drinking water sources.

Mr Dlamini accused a businessman and a local chief of being the "masterminds" behind attacks on those opposed to the mining.

Neither the businessman nor the chief could be reached for comment on Monday.

Mr Dlamini said the rival group was trying to intimidate people into leaving their homes.

"People sleep in open spaces with their children and next to rivers. The victims are all those who are opposed to sand mining in Xolobeni," he said.