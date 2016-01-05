Cape Town increases water curbs

CAPE Town intensified water restrictions as SA’s worst drought in more than two decades left the city’s dam levels lower than normal.

Users are required to cut water consumption by 20% from 10%, the City of Cape Town municipality said in a statement on its website. The restrictions started on January 1.

The curbs had been initiated to "preserve the long-term sustainability of the resource", it said.

A strengthening El Nino weather pattern has brought dry conditions to the sub-Saharan region, prompting SA’s weather service to predict below-normal rainfall for the next four months. Most of SA’s wheat and wine grapes are produced in the Western Cape.

The city said although it would increase prices to encourage greater water efficiency, customers’ bills should remain at a similar rand value if they cut usage.

Watering gardens with drinking water from municipal supply would be allowed only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for a maximum of one hour per premises either before 9am or after 4pm, it said. This included watering with buckets and automated sprinkler systems.

Bloomberg