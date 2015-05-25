DEPUTY President Cyril Ramaphosa called on Sunday for South Africans to create a society where there is no place for xenophobia‚ intolerance and lawlessness.

Speaking at an inter-faith prayer gathering against xenophobia organised by the Gauteng provincial government‚ Mr Ramaphosa said that as the country celebrates Africa Day on Monday it must reaffirm its commitment to unity and solidarity and to development‚ prosperity and equality.

He pointed out that the anthem of the African Union (AU) called on Africans to dedicate themselves "to fight together for lasting peace and justice on earth".

"It is in our hands to remake our continent and to leave a legacy of hope and prosperity for our people‚" he added.

"Sixty years ago‚ when our forebears adopted the Freedom Charter‚ they declared for all the world to know that in the South Africa of their dreams‚ ‘There shall be peace and friendship!’ They declared that: ‘South Africa shall strive to maintain world peace and the settlement of all international disputes by negotiation — not war’‚" Mr Ramaphosa noted.

He lauded religious communities for taking up the task of helping to transform South African society.

"We saw this recently during the tragic instances of violence against foreign nationals in some parts of the country. Faith-based organisations provided shelter‚ food and counselling to victims of violence and displacement‚" he said.

"It is therefore particularly poignant that we are together on Africa Day to reflect on how all of us can participate in the realisation of the AU’s Vision 2063. Much like our own National Development Plan‚ this vision sets the peoples of Africa on a course for change and development.

"It acknowledges that we are inextricably bound together. It acknowledges that no nation can prosper while others languish in poverty and underdevelopment. No people can be free while others are oppressed and exploited‚" Mr Ramaphosa said.

He said during the struggle against apartheid‚ the people of SA were the beneficiaries of great acts of solidarity‚ kindness and hospitality.

"We‚ more than most‚ should appreciate the value of ubuntu and the sacred responsibility on all of us to come to the aid of those in need."

Mr Ramaphosa added that SA was building a country where all its people had a decent place to live‚ where all had the skills they needed to make a living and where all lived in peace and security.

"We are building a country where poverty is eradicated and inequality reduced."

RDM Newswire