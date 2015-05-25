Marikana massacre ‘top cop’ retires

THE North West’s most senior cop who was implicated in the August 2012 Marikana massacre will leave office at the end of the month, with national police commissioner Riah Phiyega having accepted her retirement on Friday.

At a ceremony in Potchefstroom, Gen Phiyega received the "sword of command" from Zukiswa Mbombo.

The event paved way for the appointment of a new provincial police commissioner, North West police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone said.

Lt-Gen Mbombo’s departure comes as President Jacob Zuma has been accused of delaying the release of the findings of the Farlam commission of inquiry into the Lonmin mine killings. Mr Zuma received the report at the end of March.

Under Lt-Gen Mbombo’s command on August 16 in 2012, the police shot and killed 34 striking Lonmin mine workers, many "execution style", the commission heard during the hearings.

No police official has yet been disciplined or prosecuted for the killings, but a group of the surviving strikers were arrested on charges of murder for all 44 people who died during the strike, including those killed by the police.

Lt-Gen Mbombo and her team argued they acted in self-defence, supported by evidence that the strikers — demanding a minimum salary of R12,500 from Lonmin — had killed two policemen and two Lonmin security guards in the days leading to the massacre.

Lt-Gen Mbombo told Gauteng’s Power FM talk radio she had "no regrets" about how she executed her duties throughout her career. Her actions had always been informed by the mandate bestowed on her, she said.

One of Lt-Gen Mbombo’s last assignments was to restore order following last week’s disturbances in Mafikeng, the North West’s provincial capital, during which strikers accused the police of heavy-handedness.

The week-long protests were sparked by complaints from local businesspeople that the provincial government was giving major tenders to companies from outside the province.

Local taxi drivers, who for days used their vehicles to block the main roads in and out of the Mafikeng central business district, also protested against the introduction of a new bus service.