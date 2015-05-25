Irish trade mission coming to SA

DUBLIN — Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles Flanagan is due in South Africa this week, leading a four day trade mission.

This is the fourth visit to SA in the last five years by a business delegation from the Republic of Ireland.

In the latest trade mission, organised by Enterprise Ireland — a state-funded operation the mandate of which is to promote Irish exports — Mr Flanagan will be joined by its CEO Ms Julie Sinnamon and around 30 leaders of Irish based companies.

Through the efforts of Enterprise Ireland, which set up an office in Johannesburg in 2013, over 200 Irish businesses are now active in SA, employing over 13,000 people.

Ireland’s exports to SA currently exceed R15bn, with an annual growth of around 20%.

Mr Fred Klinkenberg, Enterprise Ireland’s country manager for South Africa, said this top-level visit is an indication of the strategic importance of the African market for Irish business. "Africa is open for business, presenting a wealth of opportunity. However, not all enterprises in Ireland are aware of the continent’s potential," he said.

Mr Klinkenberg also said many potential business partners in Africa were not aware of Ireland’s booming software, telecoms, pharmaceutical and aviation industries.

He said there were parallels between the African and Irish markets, with both characterised by innovation and rapid economic growth underpinned by SME proliferation.

The visit is meant to encourage a deeper trade partnership with SA, which forms part of the island’s broader strategy of growing the economy and creating jobs.

Mr Flanagan said at the heart of the country’s jobs plan is creating powerful Irish business exports, alongside the strong multinational sector they have built up within the country’s borders.

"Through the jobs action plan we have put in place a range of measures to support Irish businesses with the potential of turning them into global success stories of the future, he said in an exclusive interview with Business Day in Ireland.

Enterprise Island announced in April that Irish companies delivered a new record in exports in 2014.

Exports by Irish companies increased by 10% to hit an all-time high of 18.6bn euro.

The greatest advances came from the software sector with exports up by 19%, followed by the construction and life sciences manufacturing sectors.

These exports directly created 8,500 extra jobs in these companies last year.

The action plan’s targets are ambitious. In the coming months, the country aims to add 100,000 jobs to the economy.

Over the next 18 months, the Irish delegation will travel to Kenya, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Texas.