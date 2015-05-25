Durban hostel quiet after recent violence

Glebelands Hostel, the site of recent violent confrontations, appeared calm on Monday morning as residents went about their daily routine as if nothing had happened.

The only sign of the strife at the hostel outside Umlazi township, south of Durban, was the large number of heavily armed police officers, some driving around the hostel in the armoured inyalas, vans or in police issued minibuses.

For over a year now this hostel has been plagued by a small-scale war which has claimed the lives of more than 27 people, with dozens of others being injured.

Last week alone, three men were killed, execution-style, in violence associated with the battle for the heart and soul of the hostel.

One of the victims, 43-year-old Mr Sipho Ndovela was gunned down by three unknown gunmen outside the Umlazi Magistrate’s court on Monday last week. He was a key witness in at least two murder cases that happened in the hostel.

Two days later, on Thursday, Mr Sphamandla Hlongwane (40) was shot and killed while he was standing outside his room at Glebelands Hostel. On Friday night, Mr Welcome Kathi, was also gunned down at the hostel. Khathi’s brother, Thulani was also shot and killed in the hostel a few months ago.

The hostel is densely populated. More than 20,000 people, including women and children, are believed to be residing at the hostel. It has dozens of blocks comprising single-sex and family units. Up to eight people share a single room in each unit, depending on its size.

Unlike the hostel violence of recent times, this one does not seem to have its basis in political dispute.

Mr Mthembeni Dhlomo, one of the hostel dwellers, said the dispute began about two years ago when new blocks were developed. He said before the war broke out, a faction led by the local councilor Mr Robert Mzobe and another led by block chairpersons did not see eye to eye on the issue of the allocations of rooms in the newly built section of the hostel.

Other residents echoed Mr Dhlomo’s account, adding that one side accused the other of bullying residents out of their units and rented them out to those who were prepared to pay bribes.

Ubunye BamaHostela neZakhiwo Zawo (UbHNZ), an organisation representing hostel dwellers, accuse the police of colluding with Councillor Mzobe’s faction to attack their rivals and displace them from the hostel.

UbHNZ’s Ms Vanessa Burger said the fear is widespread, especially after the death of the key witness outside the court. She said there are many illegal weapons that are used in the fighting at the hostel.

"More people are being killed. The police clearly cannot or will not take the steps necessary to safeguard the residents of Glebelands.

"Residents are now asking themselves if they must leave their jobs…..leave Glebelands, sit at our rural homes and watch our children starve. We never know who’s next. Other people are fed up because people are being killed despite the police presence in the hostel.

Mr Mzobe (the councilor) has denied allegations that he is running a killing squad and accused the other side of perpetrating the acts of violence.

Although residents were on Monday scared to speak out openly about what is going on the hostel, others said many of their fellow hostel dwellers have left to seek shelter with relatives elsewhere.

On Monday, police spokesman Major Thulani Zwane said a team is investigating the murders that happened at the hostel, including the one that took place outside the court.

Mr Sipho Khumalo, spokesman for Mr Willies Mchunu — the KZN MEC for Community Safety and Liaison — said they are worried about the bloodletting at the hostel and the impunity with which the alleged killers operate.

’’We hope that negotiations that are set to start soon will stabilise the situation at Glebelands Hostel. The police management in KZN has deployed more police in that hostel and they are currently conducting interviews. The MEC has called on people to keep calm,’’ Mr Khumalo said.

But Ms Mary de Haas, head of KwaZulu-Natal Peace Monitor, said the solution to the hostel does not lie in negotiations alone.

"This is a criminal justice matter and I believe that a credible organisation like the Human Rights Commission should come in and investigate the displacement of people as well the violence.

"Other people at the hostel are saying that the police deployed at the hostel are supporting one side against the other. They say perhaps its time that the SANDF ( South African National Defence Force) is deployed so that it will be able to police the hotspots so that the killings would stop," said Ms de Haas.