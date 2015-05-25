Domestic bonds remain weaker in quiet trade

SOUTH African bond yields remained elevated in quiet trade late on Monday.

At 4.08pm‚ the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.110% and offered at 8.090% from a Friday close of 8.040%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 7.620% and offered at 7.600% from a previous close of 7.540%.

The rise in domestic yields on Monday extended moves witnessed last Friday after better than expected US inflation figures led investors to sell off emerging market debt instruments in favour of safer havens like the US dollar. Bonds weaken when yields are higher.

Risk appetite waned as the US inflation data put the prospect of a rate hike in the world’s largest economy this year back on the table.

Higher US interest rates offer investors attractive returns in a lower risk environment than those provided by emerging economies.

"Last week’s inflation figures out of the US signaled the Fed (US Federal Reserve) was preparing to hike interest rates before the end of the year," a local trader said.

Although volumes in both the currency and fixed income market were lower due to US and UK public holidays on Monday, prospects of a timely US interest rates still played a major role in directing the markets’ path.

The rand hovered at R11.94 to the dollar on Monday afternoon, about 4 cents weaker from its opening levels.