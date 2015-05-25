Derby-Lewis’ lawyer calls for compassion in parole plea

CLIVE Derby-Lewis, 79, convicted for killing South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani, took another stab at parole on Monday and approached the Pretoria High Court for an urgent decision.

Mr Derby-Lewis’ lawyer Mr Roelof du Plessis told the court

on Monday that not allowing his client to die at home with his family was an affront to human dignity.

Mr Derby-Lewis apologised again on Monday through Mr Du Plessis saying that he "unconditionally apologises" for his part in the murder of Mr Hani.

Mr Du Plessis asked Judge Selby Baqwa to take a decision on Mr Derby-Lewis’ parole as sending the case back to the minister would inevitably mean that Mr Derby-Lewis would die in prison due to the minister’s "bad track record". He called on the courts to set an example of compassion, and ubuntu.

It took the minister one year and six months to make a decision when he refused Mr Derby-Lewis’ application for parole earlier this year. Since 2008, Mr Derby-Lewis has been refused parole at least five times by two ministers although both the Medical Parole Advisory Board and the Parole Advisory Board had recommended his release.

Mr Derby-Lewis, who has served 21 years for killing former SACP leader Mr Chris Hani, again applied for medical parole in May last year, stating he was suffering from inoperable lung cancer, hypertension and heart failure. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

The correctional services act only grants medical parole to patients with stage four cancer, but when the minister of justice decided to refuse medical parole on 15 January, the Medical Parole Advisory Board had said that he was at stage three, but suggested that he get parole.

But Mr Du Plessis said independent medical reports compiled in December last year to advise the medical parole board showed that Mr Derby-Lewis’ cancer was already at stage four and was spreading. Both doctors gave him only 6 months to live.

He said the minister should have, by law, ruled only on whether there was a risk of re-offending and on administrative arrangement, as the medical parole board had given a positive indication that Mr Derby-Lewis should get parole.

Justice minister Michael Masutha said that there was no evidence of Mr Derby-Lewis showing contrition for his crimes. Mr Du Plessis said for years Mr Derby-Lewis had tried to meet with Mr Hani’s widow Ms Limpho Hani to express his remorse but had not succeeded.

"The minister did not properly apply his mind to the case," said Mr Du Plessis. "On the basis of the law... there was no basis or grounds to refuse medical parole. It was unfair to say that he [Derby-Lewis] has not done enough," said Mr Du Plessis.

Mr Derby-Lewis said he no longer has political views, he denounces violence and is a law abiding citizen of the democratic order.

Appearing for the Minister, Advocate Marumo Moerane argued that he was entitled to come to any decision as the Medical Parole Advisory Board only made recommendations.

"Surely the minister cannot just rubber-stamp a positive recommendation by the board, he has to interrogate the facts," he said.

Mr Moerane said the minister’s "well motivated" decision should not be reviewed or set aside as it was a rational decision taken in the context of the law. He said that the previous decisions not to allow parole were not indicative of any form of bias towards Mr Derby-Lewis.

He said that Mr Derby-Lewis’ remorse, corroborated by documents from correctional service officers, was merely "lip service".

The Hani family said they were not present at Mr Derby-Lewis’ amnesty hearing and the family was not apologised to directly at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The case continues on Tuesday.