Calls grow for South Africa to ease border controls

AFRICAN leaders’ calls for more open borders were echoed by researchers at a seminar held in Johannesburg on Thursday. Their findings were in stark contrast to government’s indicated intention to tighten movement across South Africa’s borders.

During a Post 2015 Consensus Seminar in Newtown Johannesburg last week, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the Gauteng City Region Observatory (GCRO) pointed to the benefits of cross border migration for South Africa, especially to the informal economy.

The seminar followed a sitting of the Pan African parliament earlier this week, where Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta called for African countries to open up their borders and increase trade amongst each other.

However on Freedom Day, President Jacob Zuma urged the continents leaders to take responsibility for their countries’ affairs to avoid having migrants swarming to South Africa for a better life.

Government has vowed that its Operation Fiela, which has seen the arrest and deportation of more than a thousand foreigners will continue.

The Department of Home Affairs has promised to introduce strict border control and migration policy since xenophobic violence swept townships and city centres in Johannesburg and Durban.

GCRO researcher Sally Peberdy sought to dispel the perception that migrants who entered the country from elsewhere on the continent were a drain on scarce resources and limited economic opportunities in the country.

According to the observatory’s research, out of 1,016 surveyed traders who travelled to Gauteng to buy goods to sell in their home countries, each spent about R10,700 per trip at least once a month. This amounted to almost R11m a month.

"Both internal and cross border migration, need to be used in order to develop. We mustn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. We may find that the benefits of cross border migration in outside countries might be high but many who enter the country bring value and contribute to the economy," Ms Peberdy said.

Hans-Peter Kohler of Kohler & Berhman said the benefits of migration were clear in South Africa. He said participating in the country’s economy allowed migrants to send remittances to their home countries but because migrants statistically hired more people, South Africa yielded more benefits in the relationship.

Ms Peberdy said the proportion of the informal economy which is in the hands of foreigners was often exaggerated, which worsened resentment towards foreigners in the informal sector.

During a recent briefing, African National Congress secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said it would be impetuous to end Operation Fiela because of its unintended consequences if it was yielding positive results in the process.

"If there are things that are wrong in Operation Fiela, they must be dealt with. You can’t throw away the programme, whose intention is clear and good for society, on the basis of incidents that happen in the process of implementing it," Mr Mantashe said.

Marc Gbaffou of the African Diaspora Forum said: "Operation Fiela is either supposed to end or target only criminal activities. People who don’t have papers and are selling mealie meal on the street are not criminals. Migrants want to get documented by Home Affairs is not helping."

With Natasha Marrian