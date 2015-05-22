Soccer boss and mayor-elect Danny Jordaan sworn in as councillor

MAYOR-ELECT Danny Jordaan, Bicks Ndoni and Litho Suka were sworn in as Nelson Mandela Bay councillors on Friday amid rumblings from opposition parties that a special council meeting was postponed because of African National Congress (ANC) fears the ruling party would not be able to exercise its majority.

Instead, the ANC opted to have the three men sworn in during a ceremony at the city hall, Democratic Alliance councillor Retief Odendaal said on Friday

No official explanation was given for the postponement, but the ANC may have been aware that an opposition walkout during the council meeting would have prevented a quorum. The DA said on Friday it believed tensions were running high within the ANC in the metro, which had a "total leadership vacuum".

This week the ANC announced that Mr Jordaan, who is the President of the South African Football Association and was also the CEO of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Organising Committee South Africa, would replace Ben Fihla as mayor of the metro, with Mr Ndoni replacing Mr Fihla’s deputy.

Mr Jordaan is expected to be elected as mayor next week. For this to happen, he must become a councillor.

The ANC has a knife-edge majority in the metro, with 62 council seats out of 120. A quorum of 50% plus one, or 61 councillors, is required. But three of the ANC’s seats became vacant this week. Also, an ANC councillor has been admitted to hospital and another has died. These events are understood to have reduced the ruling party’s majority.

"The net result of this leaves the ANC with the challenge of … being unable to convene a council sitting with the necessary quorum …to hold an election in the first place. … And the big question, of whether all councillors from the governing party will toe the line in voting in the new reserves," Mr Odendaal said in a statement.

In the 2006 municipal elections, the ANC won the metro by a majority of 67%. However, by the national elections in 2014, the party’s support had dropped to 47%, signalling a strong movement towards a possible coalition government after the 2016 local government elections.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape could not immediately be reached for comment, but the party has said Mr Jordaan’s appointment would restore public confidence in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.