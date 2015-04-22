Tribunal chief denies allegations

COMPANIES Tribunal chairman Simmy Lebala was grilled by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday about the findings of a forensic investigation into suspected irregularities.

Tribunal officials appeared before Parliament’s trade and industry committee to present their strategic and annual performance plans. However, the focus turned to the findings of a report by accounting firm Grant Thornton following a forensic investigation.

Part-time Companies Tribunal chairman advocate Lebala said the allegations by an anonymous whistleblower had no substance.

He denied allegations that he had overclaimed fees for work he undertook for the tribunal. He also dismissed accusations that he had refused to co-operate with the forensic investigation.

Last year Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies dismissed the report’s findings as baseless and found that allegations of corruption and irregular expenditure had no merit. The minister said no wrongdoing had been uncovered.

But DA spokesman for trade and industry Geordin Hill-Lewis said the advocate’s integrity had been "greatly besmirched" by the forensic report.

African National Congress MPs, however, said they were content that the issues had been fully explored and answered.