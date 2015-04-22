SARS officials ‘bullied’ into false claims

FORMER South African Revenue Service (SARS) spokesman Adrian Lackay has claimed that the institution’s commissioner, Tom Moyane, forced him to issue public statements that "contained false and incorrect information".

Mr Lackay detailed the claim in a letter written to the executives of two parliamentary committees.

The letter is the latest twist in the saga at the tax authority, which has seen top executives purged since Mr Moyane took over in September last year.

On Tuesday, Democratic Alliance (DA) finance spokesman Dion George tried unsuccessfully to table the letter — with the as-yet-unpublished Muzi Sikhakhane report on SARS’s investigative unit — at a meeting of the standing committee on finance.

There were discrepancies between the version of the report conveyed to the committee by Mr Moyane and its actual contents, Mr George said. "It is vital that the discrepancies between the sources be considered."

But committee chairman Yunus Carrim said he and the chairwoman of the standing committee on intelligence, Connie September, were dealing with both the report and the letter, and that prevented the circulation of the documents among MPs.

Mr Lackay did not want to comment and said he would be guided by the two executives as to how his submission, which was sent on March 24, would be handled.

Mr Lackay, who has been at SARS for 11 years, said in his letter that he resigned from the tax authority last month under duress because "it became untenable for me to associate myself with the on-going matters at SARS". He has instituted labour proceedings against SARS on the grounds that he was constructively dismissed.

SARS officials who did not advance the particular "false" narrative being promoted by Mr Moyane were "muzzled, bullied, threatened, suspended and their tenure at SARS made unbearable", Mr Lackay wrote.

"I believe that even now persons are being and will continue to be victimised and bullied for wanting to out the truth," his letter said.

The true state of affairs was being deliberately ignored, and this false narrative related to the "rogue", "unlawful" and "covert" investigative unit inside SARS, which he said was falsely accused of investigating President Jacob Zuma and other politicians by using spy equipment.

The unit’s existence had been used by SARS as a pretext for suspending senior officials, including deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, group executive for investigations Johann van Loggerenberg and head of strategic planning Peter Richer. But their views had not been canvassed to establish the truth, Mr Lackay said.

Yolisa Pikie, SARS executive for governance and special adviser to Mr Pillay, also received a notice of dismissal on Tuesday. He was suspended in December pending a disciplinary hearing and resigned this month, but SARS did not accept his resignation. The notice of dismissal followed a disciplinary process held in absentia.

Mr Pikie said his dismissal was "procedurally and substantively unfair" and he was taking SARS to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on the grounds of constructive dismissal.

Mr Lackay insisted that the investigative units — there were three over time — were formal entities that were "set up, managed and functioned in a manner no different from any other unit.

"The only distinction between these units and other investigative units in SARS was that members were given leeway to work from home and (their) activities were kept discreet in order to ensure operational security" and their safety and that of their families.

SARS units were approved at ministerial and institutional levels. The units were accounted for as a cost centre, had human resource files and their officials were remunerated from the SARS budget.

"A complete list of the so-called ‘dashboards’ of each year of the existence of each unit held in SARS will display the details of the projects and investigations that resided under them. At best these investigations can be described as data-mining, discreet investigations, elements of surveillance, identification of potential witnesses and evidence, and verification of assets, identities and addresses."

At no stage did the units acquire spy equipment for intercepting communications, as alleged, nor did they infiltrate organisations.

Mr Lackay had briefed media houses in 2010 on the units’ work, since the time there was only one such unit. "Its existence was never denied."

He said he felt obliged to write the 29-page letter to apprise the parliamentary committees of the truth about the developments.

The bulk of the letter touches on the romantic relationship between Mr van Loggerenberg and the chairwoman of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, Belinda Walter.