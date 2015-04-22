RAF officials behind fraud

PRESSURE continues to mount on the financially strained Road Accident Fund (RAF) as fresh allegations of large-scale fraud have been levelled against it.

On Tuesday the Democratic Alliance (DA) filed a criminal complaint against the fund’s CEO‚ Eugene Watson‚ on behalf of road accident victims who have submitted claims to the fund and who have waited for and are still awaiting payouts.

DA MP and deputy transport spokesman Chris Hunsinger said there was evidence that appeared to document widespread impropriety at the RAF.

The opposition party is in possession of what it said were letters written by complaint attorneys to claimants. This, said the DA, illustrated how the fund appeared to sue itself to maintain a certain cash flow.

The party released the documents to the media. The fund supposedly suing itself had contributed to a delay in payouts, Mr Hunsinger charged.

This year the Treasury said it would alleviate the RAF’s R98bn funding shortfall by adding 50c/l to the fuel levy. Last month the RAF said it had incurred losses of more than R100m because of fraudulent claims in the past financial year. Seven people have been arrested — they are believed to be part of a syndicate that defrauded the RAF of millions in the past three years.

The information in the DA’s possession contradicted the fund’s "ongoing campaign claiming that ‘lawyers steal the victim’s money’ when it is clear that the RAF is precluding victims from getting the money owed to them and thus causing them to get less than what they are due", Mr Hunsinger said.

"(In) March 2015‚ it was reported that millions are lost in the RAF due to fraudulent syndicates and greedy professionals. Now it seems that top RAF officials are involved to such an extent that it will make greedy lawyers look good," he said.

The DA’s "proof" justified its calls for an independent forensic investigation into the fund‚ he said. The party would call on Transport Minister Dipuo Peters to institute such an inquiry.

RAF spokeswoman Linda Rulashe said the fund would not comment on the DA’s allegations "until such time we have had sight of the charge sheet and any accompanying documentation relating to the allegations".