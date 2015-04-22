Procedural uncertainty hangs over Nxasana fitness inquiry

WITH less than three weeks to go before an inquiry into his fitness for office is to begin, National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana remains in the dark about the details of the complaint against him, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Mr Nxasana has continued in office with a cloud over his head since June last year, when the government first raised concern about his past brushes with the law.

But the inquiry into his fitness for office appears bogged down in procedural uncertainty on whether submissions comprehensively setting out the case against him were due on Monday.

The inquiry, put on ice for six months after it was first announced in July last year, was revived in February by President Jacob Zuma. After an initial meeting among all the parties it was expected the details of the complaint against Mr Nxasana would be set out in comprehensive submissions — either by the president, or by the minister on the president’s behalf.

But Mr Nxasana’s attorney, Busani Mabunda, confirmed on Tuesday he had received no submissions from the president or the minister.

According to a directive by the inquiry’s chairman, Nazeer Cassim SC, earlier this month, the minister had "to date not filed his submissions". In his directive, he said "the minister must do his best and file his submissions, if any, by April 20 2015".

But Justice Minister Michael Masutha’s spokesman, Mthunzi Mhaga, insisted on Tuesday that the inquiry had not set a deadline for submissions, only for a file or dossier, and this "had long been entrusted with the commission".

Business Day understands that the minister’s office had, on Monday, requested more time to make his submissions.

But upon inquiry, Mr Mhaga said: "There was no need for a request for an extension on the minister’s part as there is no deadline set for submissions."

Mr Cassim’s directive implied that should submissions not be received, the inquiry, scheduled for hearing on May 11, could proceed in any event, but said Mr Nxasana should not be prejudiced.

Meanwhile, Mr Nxasana’s deputy, Nomgcobo Jiba, made her first appearance on charges of fraud and perjury in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court On Tuesday. She was served with a provisional charge sheet.

The case was postponed until June 10 for documentary evidence to be disclosed. A trial date is expected to be set when Ms Jiba appears again.

The charges relate to the failed attempt to prosecute KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen on charges including racketeering. The National Prosecuting Authority decided to charge Ms Jiba last year after the High Court in Durban set aside her decision to charge Maj-Gen Booysen.

The High Court found there was no material considered by Ms Jiba on which to rationally authorise Maj-Gen Booysen’s prosecution.

With Ernest Mabuza