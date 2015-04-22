Helen Suzman Foundation concerned as Dramat quits

HAWKS head Anwa Dramat resigned on Tuesday, following a legal battle against his suspension.

Francis Antonie, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation, which had challenged Lt-Gen Dramat’s suspension on constitutional grounds, said the foundation would investigate the circumstances of the resignation.

"We are also concerned about the manner of his resignation. It is understood that he has resigned from the police as well. Whether a package was offered is unclear.

"We will proceed to find out how his resignation took place because it is unacceptable that packages are used to get people out of the way," Mr Antonie said.

Lt-Gen Dramat was suspended in December — purportedly over his role in the illegal repatriation of Zimbabweans.

The foundation challenged the suspension in court and it was overturned.

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko appealed the decision, and Lt-Gen Dramat and Mr Nhleko then reached an agreement, after which he was placed on leave.

The foundation is opposing Mr Nhleko’s appeal.

National police commissioner Riah Phiyega announced Mr Dramat’s resignation in Parliament on Tuesday, following an announcement that Western Cape provincial commissioner Arno Lamoer and three high-ranking officers would be suspended.

Ms Phiyega will oversee the administrative process of Lt-Gen Dramat’s discharge.

Police spokesman Solomon Makgale said the resignation was at Lt-Gen Dramat’s request and that Gen Phiyega had finalised it in terms of section 35 of the South African Police Service Act.

The section allows the national police commissioner to "discharge a member … if the discharge will promote the efficiency or interests of the service, or if the president appoints such a member in services in which the act does not apply".

Mr Makgale said the police were confident that the resignation would bring finality to the matter.

He could not indicate whether there were any new developments in the suspension of Gauteng provincial Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya.