Councillors told to probe local tensions

MAYORS and councillors will be directed to investigate the socio-economic dynamics that have led to tension between locals and foreign nationals and recently spilled over into violent clashes.

This is according to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Pravin Gordhan, as he called on councillors to provide leadership in their communities.

Local government is at the coalface of service delivery and often the government’s most direct avenue to address the concerns of citizens. As next year’s municipal elections loom, the frustration of communities, which led to a backlash against foreigners, would be a key concern for the government.

Xenophobic violence erupted again in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, barely a day after King Goodwill Zwelithini appealed to his subjects to stop the wave of attacks against immigrants — which was allegedly sparked by an earlier call he made for foreigners to leave SA.

The attacks recurred despite a heavy police presence in Isipingo, south of Durban. According to eyewitnesses, as foreign shop owners returned to their businesses, a mob of mainly young people robbed and attacked them.

Community members said among the attackers were protesters from Dakota informal settlement, who had demanded housing from the government, accusing it of ignoring the poor.

Mr Gordhan, speaking at a briefing with traditional leaders in Pretoria, said his department would direct mayors and speakers of councils throughout SA to investigate tensions between foreigners and locals in order to address the socioeconomic dynamics, which may have sparked the violence.

"The structural leadership we operate in is aimed at normalising the situation and communicating that we are not a nation of xenophobic people. We want all councillors to do their homework to provide the kind of leadership that is required in this situation."

Mr Gordhan and National House of Traditional Leaders chairman Kgosi Pontsho Maubane announced interventions by the house, and would visit communities to spread the government’s condemnation of the xenophobic violence. "We support the Zulu King (Zwelithini) with his message," Mr Maubane said.

However, director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy Steven Friedman said the government and the traditional leaders’ interventions would not yield long-term results, unless they changed their own elitist attitudes towards foreigners in poor communities.

"This is the way the elite in SA have behaved on this issue for 20 years. They will be found making a statement, which paints foreigners to be a problem and it filters through communities’ attitudes and white papers and when violence takes place they act pious and condemn it," Mr Friedman said.

National House of Traditional Leaders chairman for KwaZulu-Natal Phathisizwe Chiliza said the house would never condone or accept the killing of foreigners by South Africans.

In Durban, a spokesman for Congolese nationals, Kapela Mutachi, said they had hoped that the king’s message of restraint would be absorbed.

"It is unfortunate what is happening. Many Congolese who tried to go to their homes and businesses were attacked again. We have been praying for this to stop but now it is starting again."

He said that those who had been attacked were forced to go back to camps for displaced persons. Four camps are scattered around Durban, in Isipingo, Chatsworth, Greenwood Park and Phoenix.

Various nongovernmental organisations, churches and the government are helping by supplying food, clothes and blankets.

Pastor Dennis John, of the Good Hope Centre, a consortium of churches, said tension among different nationalities was rife in the camps as competition for scarce resources increased.

"On Monday there was dispute between Malawian people and their Zimbabwean and Mozambican counterparts," he said.