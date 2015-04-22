Army to be deployed in other xenophobic hot spots

THE army was deployed to Johannesburg’s Alexandra township on Tuesday after more foreigners were attacked, indicating that the police were not succeeding in curbing xenophobic violence.

Soldiers were expected to be deployed in other hot spots in Gauteng, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Tuesday the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was expected to support the South African Police Service (SAPS) wherever necessary throughout the country.

The SAPS had requested support for this month and May, her spokeswoman, Joy Peter, said.

The deployment came as national police commissioner Riah Phiyega and her crime intelligence division came under pressure from MPs in Parliament’s police committee on Tuesday for failing to foresee the xenophobic violence.

Crime Intelligence (CI) acting head Bongiwe Zulu stunned the committee when she told them that immediately after Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s recent remarks against foreigners, there was intelligence of impending violence. She said the intelligence was passed on to the police but there were not enough police on the streets. King Zwelithini has since insisted that he was misinterpreted.

This was in sharp contrast to Gen Phiyega’s view that police were deployed in sufficient numbers and had stabilised the situation.

At least seven people have been killed, more than 300 arrested and thousands displaced over the past few weeks.

The army was also deployed in the midst of xenophobic violence in 2008, when 67 people were killed.

On Monday night a Zimbabwean couple survived a violent attack in Alexandra, and on Saturday a Mozambican national, Emmanuel Sithole, was killed in full view of photographers.

The president of the South African Policing Union, Mpho Kwinika, on Tuesday said the police did not have the capacity to proactively prevent crime, which explained why the violence had yet to be brought under control.

"They (police) are reacting to activities and this reaction is costing people’s lives," said Mr Kwinika.

He said the deployment of soldiers was a signal that President Jacob Zuma had "lost faith in (the ability of) police management and politicians" to bring the situation under control.

Defence expert Helmoed Heitman said the deployment of soldiers meant either that the police were not coping or that the government did not want the situation to escalate to the point where the police would not be able to cope.

Mr Heitman said the xenophobic attacks were "not a military problem". He expected that the soldiers’ role would be to stabilise the situation long enough for the police to investigate and make arrests.

The president of the South African Security Forces Union, Bheki Mvovo, said the army should have been deployed earlier to support the police.

Solomon Makgale, spokesman for Gen Phiyega, said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) had been activated.

The structure comprises the SAPS, the defence force, metro police departments, the intelligence community and other government departments.

Mr Makgale said that "the momentum has shifted in our favour and we must capitalise now. The situation is certainly much better than it was a couple of days ago, but we need the army to augment the police deployment."

More attacks were reported in Isipingo, Durban, on Tuesday.