Sithole suspects will be in custody until bail hearing

21 April 2015 - 14:30 Wire Staff
After being stalked down a street, taunted and hit with a wrench, Emmanuel Sithole is cornered by his attackers, stabbed in the heart on a rubbish-strewn Alexandra street. Sithole later died in hospital after Sunday Times journalists rushed him to hospital. The He was from Mozambique. Picture: JAMES OATWAY/SUNDAY TIMES
THE four men arrested in connection with the killing of Emmanuel Sithole will remain in police custody until their bail application on May 4.

Three of the suspects were arrested on Sunday night and the fourth on Monday in connection with the stabbing of Sithole in Alexandra on Saturday.

Police on Monday said that the man seen stabbing Sithole was among the first three to have been taken into custody.

Sithole’s murder on Saturday was captured by Sunday Times photographer James Oatway‚ and the images of the brutal death prompted police to offer a reward of up to R100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprits.

The arrests on Sunday night were reportedly made with the help of the community.

There was a heavy police presence in the area around the court on Tuesday ahead of the suspects’ appearance as there has been a huge public outcry following the publishing of Mr Oatway’s images.

President Jacob Zuma made mention of them on Monday‚ when he said the publication of the photographs made SA "look bad".

The "overwhelming public interest in the case had also led to the justice department making an application to the magistrate to allow cameras inside the courtroom"‚ department spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga said.

