Police chief under fire for failing to foresee violence

SOUTH Africa’s Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega and her crime intelligence division came under strong pressure from MPs on Parliament’s police committee on Tuesday for failing to foresee the xenophobic violence that erupted in communities in KwaZulu-Natal in recent weeks.

Similar questions have been asked of State Security Minister David Mahlobo who has insisted that a failure of intelligence did not lie at the heart of the state response to the looting and pillaging of the belongings of foreign nationals.

Crime intelligence has been in disarray for years with two former heads of the unit — Richard Mdluli and Chris Ngcobo suspended and facing disciplinary procedures.

Crime intelligence acting head General Bongiwe Zulu went to the committee to brief it on the unit’s budget but during question time came under pressure with questions about the violence.

Democratic Alliance MP Zakhele Mbhele fired the first shots, asking General Zulu "did crime intelligence foresee the current wave of xenophobic violence?", and if it didn’t, why didn’t it.

He asked if crime intelligence saw the attacks coming then "what was done about it?"

He said that on a visit to a camp at which foreign nationals were sheltering the Democratic Alliance was told that three groups of men had gone from house to house telling foreigners they had an hour to leave. This showed a high degree of organisation.

Freedom Front Plus MP Pieter Groenewald also asked when Crime Intelligence learned about the danger of xenophobic attacks because "we are paying a very high price internationally for this violence".

Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said that all the performance measures for Crime Intelligence were decreasing, and so it was clear that there was no advance knowledge of the violence.

But General Zulu stunned the committee when she told it that immediately after Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s remarks on foreign nationals two weeks ago there was intelligence of impending violence.

She said the intelligence had been passed on to the police but there were not enough police on the streets. This was in sharp contrast to General Phiyega’s view that police were deployed in sufficient numbers and that was why the situation was now stable.

King Zwelithini has since insisted that he was misinterpreted.

Mr Groenewald asked if General Zulu was confirming that the outbreak of xenophobic violence was as a result of what the king had said and if so what steps had been taken before the time. He said if there was indeed a direct link then the king could be accused of instigating the violence.

General Phiyega also faced tough questioning about the disciplinary action taken against General Mdluli. Ms Kohler Barnard said he had been suspended for two years and the issue was still not resolved — "it is absolutely unacceptable that his lawyers are playing fast and loose with the police".

Mr Groenewald said the impression was being created that there was a dragging of feet "to favour the accused".

General Zulu was also asked about the situation of the Islamic State recruiting young South Africans. She declined to give details as the matter was before the joint standing committee on intelligence which meets behind closed doors.