King Goodwill Zwelithini blames ‘vile’ attacks on ‘third force’

ZULU king Goodwill Zwelithini on Monday condemned the killings and attacks on foreign nationals and blamed it on a "third force" he said was trying to drive a wedge between isiZulu-speaking people and other South Africans.

After weeks of xenophobic violence mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, King Zwelithini denied calling on his subjects to attack foreigners. He was speaking at a peace imbizo at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium attended by about 10,000 people including dignitaries and provincial leaders.

The king has been blamed for fomenting violence after he had said three weeks ago that foreign nationals who were in SA had go home. But some in the audience on Monday felt differently about his call for peace and tolerance.

Men carrying shields, spears and sticks, chanted "foreigners must go back home" and "Amashangane awahambe (Shangaans must go home)". They jeered some of the religious leaders.

King Zwelithini did not apologise for inciting violence, and blamed the media for quoting him out of context. He called on chiefs and headmen to speak out and prevent attacks on foreigners.

"I came here on a different mission, the mission of peace. I want peace to return to our communities, our municipality. We must know that African people are our brothers and sisters.

"But I have to insist that those foreign nationals who have businesses here must have permission to do so. They must present themselves before the authorities so that they will be protected," he said.

Also on Monday, President Jacob Zuma said attacks on foreigners did not represent the attitudes of South African citizens because they did not go around carrying weapons and killing one another.

He was speaking at a forum in Johannesburg attended by business, sports and entertainment personalities, and where leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) admitted they were concerned that the xenophobic attacks had the potential to discredit SA’s image.

Mr Zuma said SA needed to "isolate those individuals who are bad-mouthing SA and making us look bad. And we must be able to deal with them".

"We are all painted with the same brush, as if we are all like them." He said SA came from a violent background under apartheid and that culture had not been properly addressed under democracy.

People needed to be shown that times had changed, he said. The "clever people" who criticised SA every day in the media were part of the problem. Ordinary people were acting out on the negativity that had consumed the country.

"I’m not saying you do not need to be frank and honest, but everything has limits. The media has got to look at itself," he said. He said media in other countries like Mexico were "patriotic and did not sell the country negatively". Pictures of mutilated bodies were perpetuating the violence.

Chamber of Mines CEO Bheki Sibiya said business could not operate in an environment of violence and xenophobia.

South African businesses had spread throughout Africa and SA was also gaining investment from the continent. Business was being harmed by the attacks on foreigners, which would also negatively affect jobs that could be created.

King Zwelithini said he would meet ambassadors and other representatives of African countries to explain his position and assure them that he was not anti-African.

Speaking before the king, Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi urged the king to take leadership, apologise and encourage people to stop violence, saying the image of the Zulu nation and monarch had been damaged. He also lashed out at the media, saying it was using the crisis to denigrate the Zulu king.