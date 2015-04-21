It’s power to the workers in Grinpal job-dispute court ruling

AFTER being unemployed for almost three years, 41 employees have the chance of going back to work after the Constitutional Court ruled in their favour on Monday.

The court ruled there had been a transfer in 2012 of a business that supplied electricity smart meters to Alexandra township from Grinpal Energy Management Services to City Power as a going concern.

Section 197 of the Labour Relations Act provides that where there is a transfer of a business as a going concern, there is an automatic transfer of employees to the new employer.

In 2003, City Power — the Johannesburg municipality service entity that supplies electricity to the city — awarded a tender to Grinpal to manufacture, supply, install and maintain a smart metering system to Alexandra.

When City Power terminated the contract with Grinpal in July 2012, because of wrongdoing by Grinpal, the parties agreed that since no new service provider had been appointed at the time, there would be a full handover from Grinpal to City Power of its entire infrastructure, software and databases relating to the project.

It was also agreed that City Power would, in the interim, conduct the business until a new service provider was appointed.

Though City Power continued to run the business, it denied the Grinpal employees, who had performed functions in the business before the handover, transfer to City Power in terms of section 197. Grinpal referred the matter to the Labour Court in August 2012. The court held that there had indeed been a transfer.

The Labour Appeal Court dismissed City Power’s appeal, as did the Constitutional Court.

Acting Judge Zukisa Tshiqi, in a judgment supported by the court, said once a transfer of the kind identified by section 197 occurred, it automatically carried with it all contracts of employment that existed immediately before the transfer took place.

"The employment contracts are automatically transferred together with the business.

"This happens by operation of law," the judge said.

During the legal process, the 41 employees had been out of work and had not been paid for two years and nine months.

One of the affected workers, Richard Skosana, is elated, and he hopes his union will meet City Power to discuss when they will go back to work and how much they need to be paid for the period they were out of work.

City Power spokesman Sol Masolo said the entity intended to respect the court ruling, but was unable to say what it would do next as it needed to meet its lawyers.