IT COULD be a dark night for parts of the country as Eskom has said the load-shedding prognosis for Tuesday is "very high for the evening".

This‚ however‚ could change at short notice‚ as evidenced on Monday.

The day was expected to be free of outages‚ but the power utility in the afternoon announced stage 1 load-shedding from 5pm until 10pm. Load-shedding was terminated at 9.46pm on Monday night.

Changes to Eskom’s load-shedding status are "dependent on the performance of the power plant" or "any unexpected changes on the constrained power system".

The power utility asked all customers to use electricity sparingly and to urgently switch off geysers, air conditioners, pool pumps and all nonessential appliances throughout the day.

"Commercial customers can also make a big difference by switching off nonessential lights and not leaving office equipment such as photocopiers and computers in standby mode after hours," the power utility said.

Eskom said it would like to assure customers that load-shedding was implemented as a necessary measure to protect the power system.

RDM News Wire