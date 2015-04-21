Fourth suspect arrested in killing of Emmanuel Sithole

THE fourth suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Mozambican national Emmanuel Sithole will also appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, South African Police Service spokesman Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini said on Tuesday.

Three suspects were arrested on Sunday night and the fourth on Monday in connection with the brutal stabbing of Sithole in the Johannesburg township on Saturday. Pictures of Sithole being attacked and pleading for his life have made international headlines.

Weeks of xenophobic violence centred on KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have prompted international outrage and the possibility of an economic and cultural backlash from other African countries.

The current wave of xenophobia has been widely perceived as having roots in comments made in March by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini — who on Monday moved to distance himself from the violence on Monday at a "peace imbizo" in Durban.

This forms part of several efforts by various parties to condemn the violence using public platforms.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders in Gauteng are expected to deliver a reconciliation address later on Tuesday.